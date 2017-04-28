FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Congress approves one-week budget extension to avoid government shutdown
April 28, 2017 / 4:12 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. Congress approves one-week budget extension to avoid government shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress passed and sent to President Donald Trump legislation to pay for federal government operations through May 5 and avoid agency shutdowns that otherwise would have begun on Saturday.

The Senate approved the one-week extension of funding that the House of Representatives approved earlier on Friday. The legislation gives Congress another week to craft a deal on how approximately $1 trillion will be spent through Sept. 30, the end of the current fiscal year. (Reporting By Amanda Becker and Richard Cowan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

