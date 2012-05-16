FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro breakup would traumatize U.S.-Fed's Bullard
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 6:10 PM / in 5 years

Euro breakup would traumatize U.S.-Fed's Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 16 (Reuters) - While a breakup of the euro zone would be devastating for the United States and for the world economy, the appeal of trade and currency ties will hold the currency union together, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

“If there was a breakup of the euro I do think it would be a traumatizing event both for the United States and for the global economy,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in response to questions after a speech.

Bullard said he does not anticipate that, however.

“The trade union is considered a phenomenal success... the whole fabric of a tariff free area and a currency union will remain in place,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.