Euro breakup would traumatize U.S.-Fed's Bullard

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 16 (Reuters) - While a breakup of the euro zone would be devastating for the United States and for the world economy, the appeal of trade and currency ties will hold the currency union together, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

“If there was a breakup of the euro I do think it would be a traumatizing event both for the United States and for the global economy,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in response to questions after a speech.

Bullard said he does not anticipate that, however.

“The trade union is considered a phenomenal success... the whole fabric of a tariff free area and a currency union will remain in place,” he said.