Fed's Bullard - long easy-money period has risks

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 17 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Thursday he is worried that the Fed’s extended period of ultra-loose monetary policy could be doing damage by discouraging thrift and encouraging undue risk-taking.

“I‘m worried about these low rates distorting other types of decision-making in the economy,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told a Rotary Club lunch. “We’re implicitly punishing savers ... we’re encouraging people to go out and chase yield through other channels.”