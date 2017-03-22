The rusty patched bumble bee became the first
wild bee in the continental United States to gain federal
protection on Tuesday when it was added to the government's list
of endangered and threatened species.
The bee, once widely found in the upper Midwest and
Northeastern United States, was listed after U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration lifted a hold it had placed on a
plan for federal protections proposed last fall by the
administration of former President Barack Obama.
Bumble bees are key pollinators of crops such as blueberries
and cranberries, and are almost the only insect pollinator of
tomatoes in the United States, according to the U.S. Fish and
Wildlife Service.
Conservation groups that had called for the new
classification welcomed the move.
"The listing helps mediate threats for this species and for
all of those other animals out on the landscape that are
suffering similar setbacks," Rich Hatfield, senior biologist at
the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, said by phone
on Tuesday.
The rusty patched bumble bee, or Bombus affinis, is one of
47 varieties of native bumble bees in the United States and
Canada, more than a quarter of which face risk of extinction,
according to the International Union for the Conservation of
Nature.
The population and range of the bee, named for the reddish
blotch on its abdomen, have declined by more than 90 percent
since the late 1990s due to disease, pesticides, climate change
and habitat loss, according to wildlife officials.
The agency in September proposed safeguarding the bee, but
the listing was delayed by Trump's White House as part of a
broader freeze on rules issued by the prior administration.
Environmental advocacy group the Natural Resources Defense
Council sued last month, arguing that suspending the listing
without public notice or comment violated the law. The NRDC said
on Tuesday it was evaluating the next steps in its legal
fight.
Government scientists said the delay, part of a standard
review, was not expected to affect the insect's conservation,
Interior Department spokeswoman Heather Swift said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The agency "will work with stakeholders to ensure
collaborative conservation among landowners, farmers, industry,
and developers in the areas where the species is native," she
added.
Bumble bees pollinate wildflowers and about a third of U.S.
crops, according to the Xerces Society. A recent study by the
Center for Biological Diversity found that more than 700 of the
4,000 bee species native to North America and Hawaii may be
inching toward extinction.