Bus carrying church group crashes in Indianapolis, killing 3

INDIANAPOLIS, July 27 (Reuters) - A bus carrying a group of teenagers home from a summer church camp crashed in Indianapolis on Saturday, killing three people and injuring more than two dozen, authorities said.

The bus overturned on its side and slid into a highway lane barrier as it was exiting Interstate 465 onto a surface road shortly after 4 p.m., city fire department officials said.

According to eyewitness accounts, the bus appeared to have been traveling at a “high rate of speed” when it tipped over on the exit ramp, fire department spokesman Ato McTush said.

The bus was carrying 37 passengers, mainly teenagers, from a summer camp in Michigan to the Colonial Hills Baptist Church in northern Indianapolis, he said.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, two of them adults, McTush said, but no information on their identities was immediately released.

Twenty-six others from the bus were taken to area hospitals with various injuries, two of them flown by helicopter, officials said. McTush said they mostly sustained head and extremity injuries.

A second bus, carrying a group of younger children home from the camp, arrived safely at the church, located a couple of miles from the accident scene, without incident, according to McTush. (Reporting by David Dawson; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)