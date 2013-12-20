One killed, dozens hurt in bus crashes in rainy Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and dozens were hurt on Thursday in two separate bus crashes on a rain-slicked Southern California highway during a winter storm, California Highway Patrol officers said.

A bus driving southbound on Interstate 15 in northern San Diego county overturned near the community of Fallbrook at about 2:30 p.m., killing one person and injuring 22, said California Highway Patrol Officer Robert Catano.

He said that according to initial reports seven or eight other vehicles were also involved in the crash, which snarled traffic for miles in both directions. It was not immediately clear who owned the bus or where it was headed, Catano said. The cause of the wreck was under investigation.

In the second incident, all 30 passengers on board a tour bus traveling northbound on the same highway were hurt when it spun out near Corona, officer Travis Monks said.

Monks said most of the passengers had minor injuries but several were taken to area hospitals with moderate injuries. The bus, owned by Sina Coach Tours, was traveling to Orange County from a San Diego-area casino, he said.

Monks said the cause of the crash was under investigation but that rain might be a factor.

“When it’s raining out here, drivers always need be a little more cautious,” he said, adding that the roadway was wet at the time of the accident. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Mohamad Zargham)