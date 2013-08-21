21 schoolgirls taken to hospitals after Kansas bus overturns

Kansas City, Kan., Aug 21 (Reuters) - Twenty-one sixth-grade girls were taken to Kansas City area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries on Wednesday after a bus taking them on a camping trip overturned, authorities said.

The bus veered off a highway and flipped in Wyandotte County, Kansas, said trooper Howard Dickinson of the Kansas Highway Patrol. The bus ended up perpendicular to the road, its rear end in a ditch, television video showed.

The girls from Pembroke Hill, a private school in Kansas City, were on their way to an overnight camp out in rural Kansas, said Elizabeth McKinley Tuttle, spokeswoman for the school. There were 36 girls on the bus, while the boys were on another bus, she said.

Dickinson said a list provided to him by emergency workers on the scene showed 21 girls taken to hospitals. The driver, who has not been charged with any violations, also was transported to a hospital, he said. One teacher was also on the bus, but unhurt, he said.

Other girls on the bus may have suffered various bumps and bruises in the accident, Dickinson said. He did not know the cause of the crash, but said no other vehicles were involved. (Reporting By Kevin Murphy; Editing by Greg McCune)