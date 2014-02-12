FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One dead, two critically hurt in New York City bus, truck crash
February 12, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

One dead, two critically hurt in New York City bus, truck crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - One person was killed and two critically injured when a New York City bus and a truck collided on Wednesday, slamming into building scaffolding in lower Manhattan, a fire department spokesman said.

Responding to an emergency call at 5:28 a.m. EST (1028 GMT), the New York City Fire Department found one person dead at the scene of the crash at 14th Street and Seventh Avenue in Greenwich Village, department spokesman Danny Glover said.

Four people, including two who were critically injured and two with minor injuries, were taken to Beth Israel Medical Center for treatment, Glover said.

“They appeared to be all from the bus,” Glover said.

No further details were immediately available, he said. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Scott Malone and Bernadette Baum)

