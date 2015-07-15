U.S. officials call for bus safety changes after fiery California crash

(Reuters) - A fiery crash between a FedEx truck and a bus carrying high school students that killed 10 people in California has led U.S. officials to call for safety measures to make it easier for passengers to escape a burning motor coach.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a report that it still cannot determine why the driver of the FedEx Corp truck crossed a 58-foot-wide highway median and slammed into the bus in the April 2014 collision.

The drivers of the FedEx truck and the motor coach both died in the crash in the Northern California town of Orland, and the deceased also included five Los Angeles-area students who were on their way to tour a university campus. Another 37 bus passengers were injured.

An investigation revealed that fast-moving flames and thick smoke stopped at least two passengers from getting out in time, leading to their deaths, the NTSB said in a statement on Tuesday.

The federal probe also found that passengers were not given a safety briefing and many of them struggled to locate and open the emergency exit windows.

“The investigation brought to light the difficulty of getting out of a burning motorcoach,” NTSB Chairman Christopher Hart said in the statement.

The agency recommended U.S. highway safety officials require motor coach operators, before departing on a trip, demonstrate the location of all exits and explain how to open them.

The agency also called for a regulatory change to require newly built buses to have a secondary door as an emergency exit.

In response, Victor Parra, president and chief executive officer of the United Motorcoach Association, said crash testing is needed to determine whether such a door is necessary.

“In the United States, given that you have all of these pop-out windows as well as the front door, you have I think more egress” than in European buses, he said.

The exact cause of the crash remains a mystery.

Mechanical factors, driver distraction and drug or alcohol use by the operators of the two vehicles have been ruled out, the NTSB said.

The driver of the FedEx truck did not apply the brakes, which suggests he was unresponsive and unable to control the vehicle for some reason, the agency said.

In May, California Highway Patrol officials also said their probe left them with many unanswered questions on what caused the crash.