FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Five killed, 20 injured in Oregon bus crash -state police
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 30, 2012 / 10:16 PM / in 5 years

Five killed, 20 injured in Oregon bus crash -state police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec 30 (Reuters) - Five people were killed and at least 20 injured on Sunday when a charter bus crashed along Interstate 84 near Pendleton, Oregon, Oregon State Police said.

About 20 people were transported to a local hospital while others were being treated at the scene, the state police said in a written statement.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed that the chartered bus, which was carrying about 40 people, may have gone out of control on the snow- and ice-covered highway before crashing through a guardrail and down an embankment. (Reporting by Teresa Carson; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.