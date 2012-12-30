Five killed, 20 injured in Oregon bus crash -state police

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec 30 (Reuters) - Five people were killed and at least 20 injured on Sunday when a charter bus crashed along Interstate 84 near Pendleton, Oregon, Oregon State Police said.

About 20 people were transported to a local hospital while others were being treated at the scene, the state police said in a written statement.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed that the chartered bus, which was carrying about 40 people, may have gone out of control on the snow- and ice-covered highway before crashing through a guardrail and down an embankment. (Reporting by Teresa Carson; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Walsh)