U.S. proposes new safety standards for large buses
July 30, 2014 / 5:26 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. proposes new safety standards for large buses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday proposed new safety standards to protect passengers on large buses in rollover crashes.

NHTSA, part of the Transportation Department, said the proposal aims to improve the structural design of large buses to ensure that the space around passengers remains sufficiently intact and the emergency exits work in a rollover crash.

The agency said members of the public will have the opportunity to comment on the proposal for 60 days. NHTSA is proposing a compliance date of three years after publication of a final rule. (Reporting by Eric Beech)

