Business Watch: Tesla, bitcoin and the economy behind elections

Emmanuel Rignaux, a member of the National Front party, pastes a poster on a free billboard for French far right National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen as part of the 2017 French presidential election campaign in Henin-Beaumont, France, April 6, 2017. Picture taken April 6, 2017.

Not happy with Tesla? Buy Ford stock: Musk

When a group of Tesla investors urged the company to add two new independent directors to its board, Elon Musk didn't take the suggestion so well. The enigmatic CEO suggested on Twitter these investors buy Ford stock instead. Who runs elections? The economy

If Trump's election in the United States and Britain's decision to quit the European Union stirred the global economic waters, then there is the potential for a tsunami on the near horizon, this time on the other side of the English Channel, in France. New deal swings spotlight on bitcoin 'creator'

A company built around the research of Craig Wright, who has claimed to have invented bitcoin, has been sold to a private equity firm in a deal the company says is the biggest to date involving blockchain technology. Pay now, care later

Under the Affordable Care Act, widely known as Obamacare, millions more Americans obtained health insurance. However, one unexpected consequence of the 2010 law required them to spend thousands of dollars before their insurer kicks in a dime. As a result, many U.S. hospitals now require payment before care to avoid footing the bill.