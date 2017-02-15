FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Business Watch: Guru bets
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 15, 2017 / 5:01 PM / 6 months ago

Business Watch: Guru bets

Maria Caspani

4 Min Read

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. December 27, 2016.Andrew Kelly

  Filings flood

Here are a few highlights from the deluge of regulatory filings filed yesterday: Soros pulled out of gold and bought financial stocks, Buffett's Berkshire nearly quadrupled its stake in Apple as shares of the tech behemoth hit a new all-time high. Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn kept betting on Herbalife, but divested from PayPal. 'FANG' stocks feel Trump heat

Trump's proposed policies of lower taxes and capital expenditure write-offs, coupled with tensions between tech companies and the administration pushed hedge funds away from so-called "FANG" stocks like Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet. Green biz

A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States. Here's a map of the project, which will serve utilities in California but will be assembled 700 miles away in Wyoming. Jumping ship

Hedge funds had a killer start to the year, and some financiers are seizing on the moment. Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the firm to join hedge fund Eminence Capital as its director of quantitative strategy. Valentine break-up

Health insurer giant Anthem filed a lawsuit to block smaller rival Cigna from terminating their proposed $54 billion deal. Outdoor economy gets official nod 

