FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Business Watch: The catch with being your own boss
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RIO 2016
February 16, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 6 months ago

Business Watch: The catch with being your own boss

Maria Caspani

3 Min Read

A driver displays Uber and Lyft ride sharing signs in his car windscreen in Santa Monica, California, U.S., May 23, 2016. About a half dozen ride-hailing firms have rushed into Texas tech hub Austin after market leaders Uber and Lyft left the city a little over a monthago in a huff over municipal requirements that they fingerprint drivers.Lucy Nicholson/

  The catch with being your own boss

Many are leaving the relative security of a day job to join the so-called "gig economy." Take, for example, drivers for Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing services. Many are lured by the promise of high pay for part-time work, but tend to overlook the fact that running a business can be costly. Debt woes

From car loans to mortgages to student loans, many people are struggling to handle debt. Total household debt went up $460 billion from a year ago and is now just 0.8 percent below an all-time in 2008, before the worst of the financial crisis and deep recession. Why Snap IPO will be a magnet for investors

Big U.S. banks will propose a complete overhaul of how financial institutions investigate and report potential criminal activity, arguing that rules imposed in the years after 9/11 are onerous and ineffective. Riding the 'Trump Bump' 

Infographic ID: '2knQytx'
 
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.