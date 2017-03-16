Business Watch: 'Skinny budget'

U.S. President Donald Trump's overview of the budget priorities for Fiscal Year 2018 are displayed at the U.S. Government Publishing Office (GPO) on its release by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in Washington, U.S. March 16, 2017.

Trump puts the skinny in his 'skinny budget'

President Donald Trump's first crack at the budget took "skinny" to a new level, writes correspondent Roberta Rampton. Though not unusual for new presidents to present a light budget, Trump's appears to be cut to the bone, with bullet points to replace spreadsheets. What the Fed rate hike means for Asian markets

The long cycle of falling interest rates in Asia could be over after the U.S.’s Federal Reserve's third rate rise in 15 months was followed quickly by monetary tightening in China. Let's make a deal

Saudi Arabia and China signed deals worth as much as $65 billion in a bid to cement their economic ties and for Saudi to secure one of the world's biggest oil import markets. YouTube biggest e-sports bet yet

YouTube signed a multi-year deal with e-sports platform FACEIT to stream its competitive gaming league and taking a bigger bite of the lucrative business. Trump's budget: Winners and losers