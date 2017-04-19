Business Watch: More swiping boosts Amex

Earnings: today's biggies
American Express beat in the first quarter, thanks to...cardmembers spending more.
Morgan Stanley beat Goldman Sachs and kept the crown among Wall Street banks.
Shares of eBay took a dive after the e-commerce company forecast current-quarter profit largely below expectations.
The inexorable downfall of soda
Americans are consistently choosing healthier drinks over once-beloved sodas, the trading publication Beverage Digest showed. Sales of soda drinks decreased about 1.2 percent in the United States in 2016, falling for the 12th year in a row. Hybrid blues
Until recently, Toyota was one of the auto industry's major hold-outs against full electrification. But Chinese policies have forced a U-turn.
