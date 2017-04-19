FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Business Watch: More swiping boosts Amex
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RIO 2016
April 19, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 4 months ago

Business Watch: More swiping boosts Amex

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

American Express and American Express corporate cards are pictured in Encinitas, California October 17, 2011.Mike Blake/File Photo

  Earnings: today's biggies

American Express beat in the first quarter, thanks to...cardmembers spending more.

Morgan Stanley beat Goldman Sachs and kept the crown among Wall Street banks.

Shares of eBay took a dive after the e-commerce company forecast current-quarter profit largely below expectations.

For more earnings news, click here. The inexorable downfall of soda

Americans are consistently choosing healthier drinks over once-beloved sodas, the trading publication Beverage Digest showed. Sales of soda drinks decreased about 1.2 percent in the United States in 2016, falling for the 12th year in a row. Hybrid blues

Until recently, Toyota was one of the auto industry's major hold-outs against full electrification. But Chinese policies have forced a U-turn.

From the Twittersphere...

Tweet ID: "854792619360178177"
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.