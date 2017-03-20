Business Watch: Adidas tries DYI approach

A staff member uses a projector to display the knitting pattern at the Adidas Knit for You store in Berlin, Germany March 7, 2017. Picture taken March 7, 2017.

Adidas' new sales strategy

The sports apparel giant has been testing a store where shoppers can design a sweater, have a body scan and get it knitted by a state-of-the-art machine within hours, in a bid to respond more quickly to customer demands. Toshiba's Westinghouse looks for bankruptcy funds

Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the nuclear power plant developer owned by Toshiba Corp, is taking offers for a financing package to help it go through bankruptcy in the U.S., sources told Reuters Snap snaps back

Shares of tech's hottest IPO rose on Monday after the Snapchat owner received its first "buy" rating from a Wall Street analyst. Breakingviews TV: Duopoly money