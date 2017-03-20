FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Business Watch: Adidas tries DYI approach
March 20, 2017 / 10:19 PM / 5 months ago

Business Watch: Adidas tries DYI approach

Maria Caspani

2 Min Read

A staff member uses a projector to display the knitting pattern at the Adidas Knit for You store in Berlin, Germany March 7, 2017.

  Adidas' new sales strategy

The sports apparel giant has been testing a store where shoppers can design a sweater, have a body scan and get it knitted by a state-of-the-art machine within hours, in a bid to respond more quickly to customer demands. Toshiba's Westinghouse looks for bankruptcy funds

Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the nuclear power plant developer owned by Toshiba Corp, is taking offers for a financing package to help it go through bankruptcy in the U.S., sources told Reuters Snap snaps back

Shares of tech's hottest IPO rose on Monday after the Snapchat owner received its first "buy" rating from a Wall Street analyst. Breakingviews TV: Duopoly money

0 : 0
