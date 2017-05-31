FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Business Watch: Glut problems beyond oil
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 31, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 3 months ago

Business Watch: Glut problems beyond oil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A miner holds a lump of iron ore at a mine located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013.David Gray/File photo

  What happened here?

The U.S. government may have overpaid drugmaker Mylan N.V. by as much as $1.27 billion between 2006 and 2016 for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.

Commenting on an analysis of the payments carried out by Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said: "Taxpayers have a right to know what happened here and to be repaid whatever they are owed."  Tying immigration crackdown to the health of the economy

A crackdown on immigration may end up hitting the U.S. economy as immigrants increasingly choose to stay home and spend less, said Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan.  Not just oil

Worries about the global oil glut and the potential ineffectiveness of an OPEC-lead deal to curb production are well known. But crude is not the only glut victim. Despite a stunning recovery in 2016, iron ore is now facing a stubborn oversupply that sent the commodity down 15 percent in May alone. Climate activists bag a win at Exxon

Exoon's CEO said the company would reconsider how it communicates the risks it faces from climate change after shareholders approved a measure calling for increased transparency. 

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.