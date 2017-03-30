FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Business Watch: Sears, the Brexit effect and more
March 30, 2017 / 10:56 PM / 5 months ago

Business Watch: Sears, the Brexit effect and more

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Sears department store is pictured in La Jolla, California, U.S., March 22, 2017.Mike Blake

  Sears' cautionary history lesson

The pioneering retail company that looks to be rapidly hurtling toward bankruptcy might offer a few hints for internet conglomerates like Amazon and Alibaba, writes Breakingviews' Rob Cox. A flood of FCC regulation reform The Republican head of the FCC proposed easing regulatory requirements in the $45 billion business data services market, a win for companies like AT&T and Verizon. Here's why. Today the Federal Communications Commission also announced that it will vote in April to reverse a 2016 rule adopted by the Obama administration that limits the number of television stations some companies can buy. Brexit interactive graphic 

