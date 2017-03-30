Business Watch: Sears, the Brexit effect and more

Sears' cautionary history lesson

The pioneering retail company that looks to be rapidly hurtling toward bankruptcy might offer a few hints for internet conglomerates like Amazon and Alibaba, writes Breakingviews' Rob Cox. A flood of FCC regulation reform The Republican head of the FCC proposed easing regulatory requirements in the $45 billion business data services market, a win for companies like AT&T and Verizon. Here's why. Today the Federal Communications Commission also announced that it will vote in April to reverse a 2016 rule adopted by the Obama administration that limits the number of television stations some companies can buy. Brexit interactive graphic