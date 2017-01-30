BUSINESS WATCH - Wind turbines and fat pets

Wind turbine makers may have a blade problem

You can’t run wind turbines without huge blades the size of a football field, but the decision by the industry about whether to keep production in-house or outsource it is being stalled by anxiety over Brexit and a Trump presidency. Einhorn bets on the good ole automobile

"There is no better consumer durable than an automobile," hedge fund pro David Einhorn wrote in a letter to clients as he raised his fund's position in General Motors. He cited more jobs and higher income for savers as a reason to bet on consumer durables. Liquidating for good

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is continuing to put Warren Buffet’s $21.1 billion donation of stock last year to work. The foundation filed forms this week to sell 60 million Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway, currently worth about $9.6 billion, with the cash to go toward its purpose to improve education and health and reduce poverty worldwide. Fat pets weigh on the wallet

Overweight furry friends are a costly business. The obvious way to plug the hole in your wallet is to put your pets on a diet, but that carries a price tag, too. It's earnings season!