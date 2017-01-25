FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BUSINESS WATCH - Frankfurt calling
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RIO 2016
January 25, 2017 / 6:01 PM / 7 months ago

BUSINESS WATCH - Frankfurt calling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Traders work at their desks in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, January 23, 2017.Staff/Remote - RTSWZ1N

Silent partner

More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatizations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its oil giant Rosneft, it still isn't possible to know from public records the full identities of the buyers.

Frankfurt calling

The German city is speeding up plans to lure banks and business from London in the wake of Brexit. Regulators will meet with more than 20 foreign banks to spell out requirements.

Heading south with plenty of cash

Goldman Sachs' former president and CEO Gary Cohn is leaving Wall Street for Washington with $85 million in the bag. .

U.S. steel caught in classic Trump quid pro quo

Using only American steel - and other raw materials - to build the Keystone XL pipeline, as requested by President Trump, would almost certainly violate 70 years of settled international trade law, writes Reuters energy columnist John Kemp.

Dow wows

 

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.