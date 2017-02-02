FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BUSINESS WATCH - The Big Mac goes Russian
February 2, 2017 / 7:38 PM / 7 months ago

BUSINESS WATCH - The Big Mac goes Russian

Maria Caspani

2 Min Read

People rest at a McDonald's restaurant in central Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2016.Maxim Zmeyev

The arches are still golden, but the logo is in Cyrillic

McDonald's Russian strategy: go native. To win in the land of Vladimir Putin, the fastfood giant is downplaying its U.S. ties and stressing its Russian roots for the 609 restaurants it has now.

