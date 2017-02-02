BUSINESS WATCH - The Big Mac goes Russian

The arches are still golden, but the logo is in Cyrillic

McDonald's Russian strategy: go native. To win in the land of Vladimir Putin, the fastfood giant is downplaying its U.S. ties and stressing its Russian roots for the 609 restaurants it has now.

Make hedge funds great again

Third Point's Dan Loeb is betting President Donald Trump's planned tax cuts, reduced regulation and infrastructure spending will be good for investments.

Friend in high place

As a lawyer in private practice for a decade, Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch often fought on behalf of business interests, which could mould his thinking if he is confirmed as a justice.

SUPERBOWL STATS