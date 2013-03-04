FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 4, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

Obama announces cabinet picks for budget office, EPA, energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama announced three nominees for his second term cabinet on Monday, choosing a philanthropy expert to run the White House budget office, an air quality expert to run the Environmental Protection Agency and a scientist to lead the Energy department.

Obama named Sylvia Mathews Burwell, head of the Walmart Foundation, to become director of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

He chose Gina McCarthy, currently the assistant administrator for the EPA Office of Air and Radiation, to become the agency’s chief.

And he picked nuclear physicist Ernest Moniz to head the Department of Energy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
