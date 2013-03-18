FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama nominates Tom Perez as U.S. Secretary of Labor
March 18, 2013

Obama nominates Tom Perez as U.S. Secretary of Labor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Monday nominated Tom Perez, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, as labor secretary, a cabinet member who will play a key role in the administration’s efforts to raise the minimum wage and reform immigration laws.

Perez is the only Latino nominated to Obama’s second-term Cabinet so far. The Harvard-educated civil rights attorney is expected to face opposition from some Republican senators, who say he has been too aggressive on certain immigration issues, and too political. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Jeff Mason, Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Bill Trott)

