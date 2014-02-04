FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-California educator accused in YouTube video charged with sex abuse
February 4, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-California educator accused in YouTube video charged with sex abuse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds arrest details in paragraphs 3 and 9)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - A California educator who resigned after a woman accused her in a YouTube video of abusing her when she was a 12-year-old student has been charged with 16 counts of felony child abuse, local prosecutors said on Monday.

The former teacher, Andrea Michelle Cardosa, was charged with abusing two girls over a 13-year-period while teaching at schools they attended in Riverside and Perris, both suburbs east of Los Angeles, said John Hall, a spokesman for the Riverside County District Attorney’s office.

Cardosa was arrested on a $5 million arrest warrant late on Monday afternoon in Perris by a Riverside County sheriff’s warrant team, Hall said.

The case grew out of a video posted on YouTube earlier this month in which a woman confronted Cardosa and accused her of abuse, he said.

Cardosa could not immediately be reached for comment. Her attorney was also not immediately available.

Officials for the Alhambra Unified School District, where Cardosa had been working as a high school assistant principal, said they received an email with a link to the YouTube video and immediately notified police.

On the YouTube video, 28-year-old Jamie Carillo confronts a woman, identified as Cardosa, with sexual abuse allegations and tells her she ruined her childhood. Carillo claims the abuse took place over several years in Riverside, east of Los Angeles.

In the video, the woman expresses regret and says the abuse was not anything she had intended.

Cardosa is to be arraigned on Thursday in Riverside, Hall said. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Eric M. Johnson, Edith Honan and Andre Grenon)

