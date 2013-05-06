FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investigators seek cause of deadly limousine fire in California
May 6, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

Investigators seek cause of deadly limousine fire in California

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Investigators on Monday were seeking the
cause of a fire that engulfed a stretch limousine, killing five
passengers and injuring four other people, as the vehicle was
traveling across a bridge in the San Francisco area over the
weekend.
    All the victims were nurses, out celebrating with bride
Neriza Fojas, who was among those killed, according to local
media.
    The limo was carrying the nine women late on Saturday night
when the driver saw smoke coming from the back of the vehicle,
police said.
    The driver pulled over on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, but
the limousine suddenly burst into flames, trapping five
passengers inside, California Highway Patrol said.
    Unable to get out the rear doors of the vehicle, the women
were trying to squeeze through the window to the driver's seat,
local media reported.
   "This is one of the most horrific things I've seen in 21
years with this office," San Mateo County's medical examiner,
Robert Foucrault, said in the San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday.
"Looking at it, they were on top of each other and doing what
they could to get out."
    The California Highway Patrol was investigating the cause of
the fire, the newspaper said. It did not appear to have been a
collision, the Patrol said.
    The 31-year-old bride was a registered nurse who worked in
Fresno, California, the newspaper said. She was newly married in
the United States but was planning to travel to her native
Philippines next month for another wedding ceremony, her family
told the newspaper.
    She and her friends in the limo were heading to a bridal
celebration at a hotel in Foster City, California, where her
husband was waiting for them to arrive, the newspaper said.
    

 (Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
