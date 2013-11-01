FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TSA agent killed in Los Angeles airport shooting - media reports
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 6:41 PM / 4 years ago

TSA agent killed in Los Angeles airport shooting - media reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A Transportation Security Administration agent was killed in a shooting incident at the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a federal law enforcement official.

“(A) TSA officer was shot and killed at a passenger screening checkpoint at LAX. Three or four other TSA employees were injured in the shooting,” the paper quoted the official as saying.

ABC News also reported that a TSA agent was killed and two other people injured in the shooting. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

