TSA agent killed in Los Angeles airport shooting - media reports

LOS ANGELES, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A Transportation Security Administration agent was killed in a shooting incident at the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a federal law enforcement official.

“(A) TSA officer was shot and killed at a passenger screening checkpoint at LAX. Three or four other TSA employees were injured in the shooting,” the paper quoted the official as saying.

ABC News also reported that a TSA agent was killed and two other people injured in the shooting. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.