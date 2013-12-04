FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge orders accused Los Angeles airport gunman held pending trial
December 4, 2013 / 7:41 PM / 4 years ago

Judge orders accused Los Angeles airport gunman held pending trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec 4 (Reuters) - A California man accused of opening fire at Los Angeles International Airport last month, killing a federal security screener and wounding three other people, was ordered held without bond on Wednesday pending trial.

A federal judge said he was denying bail for Paul Anthony Ciancia, 23, because he posed a danger to the community and was a potential flight risk, prosecutors said in a statement. (Reporting by Dana Feldman; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Scott Malone)

