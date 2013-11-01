Congresswoman identifies suspected L.A. airport gunman

LOS ANGELES, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The man suspected of opening fire at the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, killing a security agent and wounding several others, has been identified as 23-year-old Paul Ciancia, a U.S. Congresswoman told CNN.

“He is an L.A. area resident,” Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez told CNN. Sanchez, a Democrat, is a U.S. Representative from California who is also a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security. (Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Scott Malone)