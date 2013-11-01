Police respond to incident at Los Angeles airport; reports of gunman

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Los Angeles International Airport said on Friday that police were responding to an incident at the airport and California media reported that a gunman with a high powered rifle was shot by law enforcement.

The airport said on social media that there was “an incident underway at LAX.” A local CBS affiliate reported that a gunman had been shot and secured by law enforcement, and that some passengers were being evacuated from a terminal. (Reporting by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Dina Kyriakidou)