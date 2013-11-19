Accused L.A. gunman moved from hospital to U.S. marshals' custody

LOS ANGELES, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The man charged with opening fire at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this month, killing a security officer, has been transferred from the hospital to the custody of federal marshals, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Tuesday.

Paul Anthony Ciancia, 23, was shot and critically wounded by airport police who arrested him. He had been heavily sedated and incapacitated in the immediate aftermath of the Nov. 1 shooting, which preventing him from making an initial appearance before a judge.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles said no court date has been yet scheduled following his transfer from the hospital, and there was no immediate word on details of his medical condition. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Scott Malone)