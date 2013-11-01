Fire department describes "multi-patient incident" at L.A. airport

LOS ANGELES, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Los Angeles Fire Department described the situation unfolding at the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday as a “multi-patient incident,” and said it was assisting law enforcement at the scene, according to its website.

The airport has said that police were responding to an incident at the airport, and California media reported that a gunman with a high-powered rifle was shot by law enforcement. (Reporting by Tim Reid; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Scott Malone)