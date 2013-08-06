FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man charged with murder in car rampage on Venice Beach boardwalk
August 6, 2013 / 8:25 PM / 4 years ago

Man charged with murder in car rampage on Venice Beach boardwalk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Aug 6 (Reuters) - A Colorado man accused of plowing his car through crowds at the Venice Beach boardwalk in Los Angeles, killing an Italian woman on her honeymoon and injuring 11 other people, was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.

Nathan Louis Campbell, 38, who was arrested following the carnage on Saturday night, was also charged with 17 counts of hit-and-run, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

