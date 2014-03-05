FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California sets $1.6 bln GO bond sale for next week
#Market News
March 5, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 4 years ago

California sets $1.6 bln GO bond sale for next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - California will sell an estimated $1.6 billion of general obligation bonds next week, a spokesman for the state treasurer’s office said on Wednesday.

Tom Dresslar, the spokesman, said the deal will consist of $900 million of new bonds and $700 million of refunding bonds, although the amounts could change. Senior underwriters Bank of America Merrill Lynch and RBC Capital Markets will hold a two-day retail order period for the bonds on Monday and Tuesday, followed by formal pricing on March 13, he added.

