California sets $1.6 bln GO bond sale for next week

March 5 (Reuters) - California will sell an estimated $1.6 billion of general obligation bonds next week, a spokesman for the state treasurer’s office said on Wednesday.

Tom Dresslar, the spokesman, said the deal will consist of $900 million of new bonds and $700 million of refunding bonds, although the amounts could change. Senior underwriters Bank of America Merrill Lynch and RBC Capital Markets will hold a two-day retail order period for the bonds on Monday and Tuesday, followed by formal pricing on March 13, he added.