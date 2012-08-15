REFILE-California plans $1.6 billion GO sale in September

Aug 15 (Reuters) - California plans to sell $1.6 billion of general obligation bonds on September 25, an offering that will be comprised of $1.3 billion of new money issues for infrastructure and $300 million of refunding bonds, Treasurer Bill Lockyer said on Wednesday.

Among other issues in the state’s fall calendar, another $500 million general obligation refunding bond sale is planned for October 23, the treasurer added in a statement. California also plans to sell $250 million state public works board lease revenue bonds on September 13 and another $548 million state public works board lease revenue bonds on October 17.