California May budget revision sees steady surplus
May 14, 2013 / 6:05 PM / in 4 years

California May budget revision sees steady surplus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 14 (Reuters) - Under a plan unveiled on Tuesday by Governor Jerry Brown, California has left its 2014 budget surplus at $850 million but revised down its general fund budget to $96.4 billion.

The revised budget cut the personal income growth forecast almost in half - from 4.3 percent to 2.2 percent - as a result of the expected impact of the spending cuts approved by the federal government in January.

“This is not the time to break out the champagne,” said Brown, who called for caution despite a surge in the state’s revenues.

The new revised budget for fiscal 2014 which will start on July 1, proposes an additional $2.9 billion in the current fiscal year for schools and community colleges.

“Everybody needs more spending. That’s what this place is, it’s a big spending machine,” Brown added.

