Calpers contribution rates rise 6 percent in new fiscal year

April 14 (Reuters) - The California Public Employees’ Retirement System will raise its contribution rates for state and school employers by approximately 6 percent, the pension fund announced on Tuesday.

The increases, which will take place in fiscal year 2015-2016, are driven by payroll growth, salary increases and retirees living longer, Calpers said.

California’s state contribution is estimated to increase by $487 million to $4.7 billion from the last fiscal year, while the schools’ contribution will rise by $111 million to $1.3 billion. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)