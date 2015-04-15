FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Calpers plan funding increases 6 percent in new fiscal year
April 15, 2015 / 12:30 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Calpers plan funding increases 6 percent in new fiscal year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 6 percent increase to plan funding, not contribution rates)

April 14 (Reuters) - The California Public Employees’ Retirement System will raise its funding for state and school employers by approximately 6 percent, the pension fund announced on Tuesday.

The increases, which will take place in fiscal year 2015-2016, are driven by payroll growth, salary increases and retirees living longer, Calpers said.

California’s state contribution is estimated to increase by $487 million to $4.7 billion from the last fiscal year, while the schools’ contribution will rise by $111 million to $1.3 billion. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

