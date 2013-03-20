Five ex-officials from Bell, California, convicted in corruption trial

LOS ANGELES, March 20 (Reuters) - The former mayor and four ex-City Council members from the scandal-plagued California city of Bell were convicted on Wednesday of misappropriating public funds, capping two weeks of jury deliberations in a corruption case that has drawn national attention.

A fifth former member of the Bell City Council was acquitted of all charges against him in the trial, which stemmed from allegations that the defendants collected exorbitant salaries for sitting on various municipal boards that rarely met to conduct business.