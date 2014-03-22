FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California DMV investigating possible breach of credit card system
March 22, 2014 / 11:02 PM / 4 years ago

California DMV investigating possible breach of credit card system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - The California Department of Motor Vehicles has opened an investigation into a possible security breach of its credit card processing services, a spokesman for the agency said.

“The Department of Motor Vehicles has been alerted by law enforcement authorities to a potential security issue within its credit card processing services,” Armando Botello, a spokesman for the agency, said in a statement. He added that the agency has opened an investigation “out of an abundance of caution.” (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis)

