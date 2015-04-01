FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California order to cut water use does not apply to farmers
#Market News
April 1, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 2 years ago

California order to cut water use does not apply to farmers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHILLIPS, Calif., April 1 (Reuters) - California farmers, already hit by reductions in the amount of water they can buy for irrigation, will not be held to Democratic Governor Jerry Brown’s order on Wednesday for a 25 percent reduction in water use in the state’s prolonged drought.

Brown, acting in the face of a devastating multiyear drought, ordered the California’s first statewide mandatory water restrictions on Wednesday, directing cities and communities to reduce usage by 25 percent. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

