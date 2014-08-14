FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California lawmakers finally reach deal on water plan amid drought
#Market News
August 14, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

California lawmakers finally reach deal on water plan amid drought

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - A deal was reached late Wednesday in drought-stricken California on a plan to improve water supplies that has been mired in regional and party politics for a year, Republican leaders said.

The legislature scheduled a vote Wednesday night to place before voters in November a $7.7 billion plan to sell bonds to pay for reservoirs and other projects, spokesmen for Senate Republican leader Bob Huff and Democratic leader Darrell Steinberg said.

California is in the throes of a devastating drought that is expected to cost its economy $2.2 billion in lost crops, jobs and other damages. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Eric Walsh)

