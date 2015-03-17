FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California tightens water regulations amid long drought
March 17, 2015

California tightens water regulations amid long drought

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 17 (Reuters) - Water regulators in California voted on Tuesday to outlaw watering the lawn within 48 hours of a rainstorm, the latest effort to spur Californians to conserve as the state enters its fourth year of drought.

The state Water Resources Control Board also tightened conservation rules in other ways, prohibiting water from being served in restaurants unless customers request it, and forbidding property owners from watering more than twice a week.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Sandra Maler

