California tightens water regulations amid long drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 17 (Reuters) - Water regulators in California voted on Tuesday to outlaw watering the lawn within 48 hours of a rainstorm, the latest effort to spur Californians to conserve as the state enters its fourth year of drought.

The state Water Resources Control Board also tightened conservation rules in other ways, prohibiting water from being served in restaurants unless customers request it, and forbidding property owners from watering more than twice a week.