Sanctions, higher costs considered under California drought plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 7 (Reuters) - California may require communities that use more water to pay higher rates, and issue sanctions against those who do not conserve, in the state’s first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban water use amid ongoing drought, regulators said Tuesday.

The tactics and issues under consideration for a still-developing conservation plan were distributed at a meeting of the State Water Resources Board on Tuesday, just days after Democratic Governor Jerry Brown ordered mandatory cutbacks in urban water use of 25 percent as the state’s devastating drought enters its fourth year.

Ironically, the Board discussed the report on conservation measures at its meeting in Sacramento as it rained outside, and as snow fell on Sierra Nevada mountain peaks that were bare and dry when Brown made his announcement on Thursday.

Figures released as the discussion began showed that conservation among Californians dropped to just 2.8 percent in February, perhaps because a series of rainstorms led people to believe - wrongly - that the state’s drought had eased.

The broad-brush outline presented on Tuesday indicated that regulators would consider requiring tiered billing based on the amount of water that people use, something already in effect in many cities, including Los Angeles. Tiered billing could also affect local utilities, who would pay more for water if they can’t get their customers to conserve beyond a specific target set by the state.

Also under consideration would be an enforcement mechanism to sanction utilities if they cannot persuade their customers to conserve, and a requirement that they report usage data to the state.

The board also plans to consider how to deal with small water systems, as well as large water users that are not served by urban suppliers.

A more detailed framework was expected to be released later on Tuesday. It would be subject to comments from the public and then voted on by the board in early May. (Editing by Bernard Orr)