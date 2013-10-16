Man arrested over dry ice blast at Los Angeles airport

LOS ANGELES, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a dry ice bomb that exploded in an employee restroom at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday night, police said.

The airport’s terminal 2 was temporarily closed when the device went off.

A similar device detonated in another part of the airport on Monday night, causing only minimal disruption to flights, staff at the transport hub said.

No injuries or damage were reported after either event.

Dicarlo Bennett was arrested on a charge of possession of or explosion of a destructive device near an aircraft and his bail was set at $1 million, the Los Angeles force said.

Dry ice bombs, typically made out of plastic bottles, usually produce a loud popping noise and little damage. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and David Bailey)