FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man arrested over dry ice blast at Los Angeles airport
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
October 16, 2013 / 7:08 AM / 4 years ago

Man arrested over dry ice blast at Los Angeles airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a dry ice bomb that exploded in an employee restroom at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday night, police said.

The airport’s terminal 2 was temporarily closed when the device went off.

A similar device detonated in another part of the airport on Monday night, causing only minimal disruption to flights, staff at the transport hub said.

No injuries or damage were reported after either event.

Dicarlo Bennett was arrested on a charge of possession of or explosion of a destructive device near an aircraft and his bail was set at $1 million, the Los Angeles force said.

Dry ice bombs, typically made out of plastic bottles, usually produce a loud popping noise and little damage. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and David Bailey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.