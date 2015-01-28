FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 5.7 quake hits off northern California coast -USGS
January 28, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 3 years ago

Magnitude 5.7 quake hits off northern California coast -USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of northern California on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, initially reported as a weaker magnitude 5.1, was quite shallow at only 10.7 miles (17.2 km) below the seabed, the USGS said. It was centered 40 miles (65 km) southwest of Eureka.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said the quake had not triggered a tsunami.

A magnitude 5.7 quake is considered moderate and is capable of causing considerable damage. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Eric Beech)

