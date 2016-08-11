UPDATE 1-California July revenue misses projections by 9.8 pct

(Adds details on tax receipts, comment by state official)

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - California state revenue missed official projections in July by $591 million, or 9.8 percent, due to lower than expected sales, personal income and corporate taxes, the state said on Thursday.

State Controller Betty Yee said the revenue shortfall was attributable to a slower rate of job growth this year compared with 2015.

Retail sales and use taxes came in 23.5 percent or $213.5 million below projections.

Personal income tax receipts were $323.3 million below estimates and corporate taxes were $49.5 million below projections.

Although the report showed California revenue missed the target by a wide margin, Yee cautioned against reading too much in to the report.

"We should exercise caution by further examining and understanding the possible causes of the revenue shortfalls, as a one-month snapshot is not indicative of an economic trend," she said. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)