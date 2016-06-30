California probing oil cos for alleged manipulation of gas prices-WSJ

June 30 (Reuters) - California's attorney general has subpoenaed Exxon Mobil Corp, Tesoro Corp and Chevron Corp as part of an investigation into whether the companies artificially raised gasoline prices in the state, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The subpoenas were sent in May, the paper said, as part of a probe into whether the companies withheld supply in a way that lifted prices, the people told WSJ. Reuters has not independently verified the information. (Reporting By David Gaffen, Editing by Franklin Paul)