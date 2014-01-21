FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former U.S. Treasury official Neel Kashkari to run for California governor
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2014 / 8:27 PM / 4 years ago

Former U.S. Treasury official Neel Kashkari to run for California governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan 21 (Reuters) - A former investment banker who oversaw efforts to mitigate the U.S. mortgage meltdown for two presidential administrations said on Tuesday he would challenge California Governor Jerry Brown for the state’s top job.

Neel Kashkari, who ran the Troubled Asset Relief Program for the administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama, said he would run as a Republican. Brown is widely expected to seek re-election in November. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.