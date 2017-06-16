By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON California on Monday will announce
plans to award $20 million in emergency grants to local health
and Planned Parenthood clinics in anticipation of possible U.S.
healthcare funding cuts, according to State Treasurer John
Chiang's office.
California and more than a dozen other Democratic-leaning
states are fighting against regulatory changes and policies
coming from Republican President Donald Trump and the
Republican-controlled Congress.
The grants are intended to buy time for state lawmakers to
address potential shortfalls caused by federal attempts to undo
the Affordable Health Care Act, commonly called Obamacare, and
to eliminate funding for women’s health and for contraception,
the state said.
A California financing program will provide money for the
grants, said Treasurer spokesman Marc Lifsher.
"The Community Clinic Lifeline Grant Program will help small
or rural nonprofit clinics, including Planned Parenthood
clinics, keep their doors open and provide critical services,"
according to an announcement the Treasurer's office posted on
Friday.
Planned Parenthood, a national non-profit that provides
contraception, health screenings and abortions, and the
country's long-standing divide over abortion are at the heart of
the state's move. Planned Parenthood representatives will join
Chiang in unveiling the grant program, the announcement said.
Republicans generally oppose abortion. Recently, they
approved a measure in Congress to allow states to block Planned
Parenthood from receiving federal reproductive health funds. By
law the funds cannot be used for abortions, but former
Democratic President Barack Obama had ensured some money would
go to Planned Parenthood clinics.
Actual federal funding reductions are still a while off.
In his recent proposed budget President Donald Trump called
for slashing health and human services spending, and the
Obamacare repeal the House of Representatives passed in April
would eliminate federal funds for Planned Parenthood. But those
moves do not have the force of law yet.
No other state appears to be developing a similar grant
program.